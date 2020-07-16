First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 212,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,202. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

