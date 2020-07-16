First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $11.58. First United shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 17,810 shares traded.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First United by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

