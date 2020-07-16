FirstBlood (1ST) Market Cap Reaches $7.04 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $709.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

