Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $4.92. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 147,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

