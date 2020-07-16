Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. 25,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,512. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.