Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 20,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $23.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

