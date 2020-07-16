Flowchain (FLC) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00017709 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $24,553.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.04918045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.