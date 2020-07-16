Flushing Financial (FFIC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

6/24/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

6/15/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

6/2/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

5/28/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,615. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Get Flushing Financial Co alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.