Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,607 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 125,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.