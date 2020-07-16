Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 891 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 117,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

