Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,273.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,106,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,678,281. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.