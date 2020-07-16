Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,496. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

