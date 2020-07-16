Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

