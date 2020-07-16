Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,775 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,022,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,234,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

