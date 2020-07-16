Foresight Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

