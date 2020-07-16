Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.72. 2,219,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

