Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,975,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 540,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

