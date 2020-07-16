Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

CLNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 218,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,869. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $872.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.