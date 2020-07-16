Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

BIDU stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

