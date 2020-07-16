Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.30. 591,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

