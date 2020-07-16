Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,682. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

