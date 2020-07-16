Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 3,748,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,329. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

