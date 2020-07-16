Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $260.19. 37,844,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

