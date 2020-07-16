Foresight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for 0.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FSKR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 816,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,936. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.