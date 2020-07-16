Foresight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,387. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

