Foresight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IYY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.89. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

