Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $81.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,778.00. 374,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,665.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,663.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

