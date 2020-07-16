Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of XSD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $120.95.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

