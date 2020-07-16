Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,735 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 568,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 11,573,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,153,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

