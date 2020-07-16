Foresight Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,511.16. 883,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,577.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,442.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,363.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

