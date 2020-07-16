Foresight Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. 1,151,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,298. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

