Foresight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 109,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,869. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

