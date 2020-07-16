Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

