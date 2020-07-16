Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

