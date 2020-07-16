FTX Token Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $287.14 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

