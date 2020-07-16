GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 38,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,095. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

