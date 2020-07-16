Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

