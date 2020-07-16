Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst
