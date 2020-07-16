Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Gas has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $12.35 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00018395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01895684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00185848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

