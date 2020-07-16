General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

GD stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.26. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

