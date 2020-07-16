Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.67. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 408,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Generex Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

