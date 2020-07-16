Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.60. Gevo shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,765,790 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

