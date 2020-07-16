Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

