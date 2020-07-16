Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $32.82 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,906 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. VMware comprises 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.05% of VMware worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in VMware by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 23,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,389 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,153 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 628,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,360. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

