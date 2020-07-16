Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,075.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. 5,197,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.