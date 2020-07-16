Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,855,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,580,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

