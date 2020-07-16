Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 2.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.36. 270,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $174.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

