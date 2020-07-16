Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.