Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 17,670 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $513,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

MAR stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.40. 4,949,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

