Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.86 and a 200-day moving average of $384.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

