Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 1,473,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.52. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

